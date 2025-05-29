Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crest Ventures standalone net profit rises 10.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Crest Ventures standalone net profit rises 10.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 49.69% to Rs 36.42 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures rose 10.16% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.69% to Rs 36.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.72% to Rs 78.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 164.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36.4224.33 50 164.10139.69 17 OPM %34.7655.77 -72.2065.68 - PBDT8.077.74 4 98.5969.45 42 PBT7.316.98 5 95.5866.45 44 NP4.884.43 10 78.8249.66 59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shreyas Intermediates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shreyas Intermediates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vallabh Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vallabh Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 24.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 24.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit declines 35.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit declines 35.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Apt Packaging standalone net profit declines 76.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Apt Packaging standalone net profit declines 76.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon