Som Datt Finance Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Som Datt Finance Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs -3.73 crore

Net loss of Som Datt Finance Corporation reported to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -3.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 12.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -3.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales-3.733.62 PL -3.0215.03 PL OPM %120.6486.46 -192.3891.22 - PBDT-4.503.02 PL -5.8113.60 PL PBT-4.503.02 PL -5.8213.59 PL NP-3.782.74 PL -5.4212.10 PL

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

