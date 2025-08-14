Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rossell Techsys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Rossell Techsys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Sales rise 94.25% to Rs 87.22 crore

Net profit of Rossell Techsys reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 94.25% to Rs 87.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales87.2244.90 94 OPM %12.59-2.38 -PBDT7.48-3.26 LP PBT4.33-5.50 LP NP3.30-4.00 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 20.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 20.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 30.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 30.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the June 2025 quarter

City Pulse Multiventures consolidated net profit rises 120.00% in the June 2025 quarter

City Pulse Multiventures consolidated net profit rises 120.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Hardwyn India consolidated net profit rises 170.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Hardwyn India consolidated net profit rises 170.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon