Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 20.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.04% to Rs 15.77 croreNet profit of Prevest Denpro rose 20.16% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 15.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.7713.36 18 OPM %33.6733.83 -PBDT6.485.38 20 PBT5.994.90 22 NP4.413.67 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content