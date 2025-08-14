Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.83% to Rs 569.24 croreNet profit of Oriental Infra Trust rose 21.12% to Rs 113.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.83% to Rs 569.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 543.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales569.24543.00 5 OPM %77.1378.27 -PBDT340.63276.66 23 PBT127.5388.40 44 NP113.3393.57 21
