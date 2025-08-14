Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hardwyn India consolidated net profit rises 170.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Hardwyn India consolidated net profit rises 170.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Aug 14 2025

Sales rise 4.91% to Rs 42.94 crore

Net profit of Hardwyn India rose 170.90% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 42.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales42.9440.93 5 OPM %13.255.99 -PBDT5.572.31 141 PBT5.151.89 172 NP3.631.34 171

Aug 14 2025

