Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit rises 30.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 82.49% to Rs 15.95 croreNet profit of Suratwwala Business Group rose 30.32% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 82.49% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.958.74 82 OPM %43.8260.30 -PBDT7.555.59 35 PBT7.175.51 30 NP5.334.09 30
