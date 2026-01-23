Friday, January 23, 2026 | 12:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Route Mobile board appoints Seckin Arikan as Chairman

Route Mobile board appoints Seckin Arikan as Chairman

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 23 January 2026

The board of Route Mobile at its meeting held on 23 January 2026 has approved the appointment of Seckin Arikan (DIN: 11496476) as Additional (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) Director of the Company and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

The board has accepted the resignation of Mark James Reid as Chairman and Director of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yen near one-week low against USD; Bank of Japan retains key interest rate

Yen near one-week low against USD; Bank of Japan retains key interest rate

Sensex slides 68 pts; realty shares decline

Sensex slides 68 pts; realty shares decline

India's private sector growth rebounds in January, PMI data shows

India's private sector growth rebounds in January, PMI data shows

BSE SME Aritas Vinyl's market entry meets early turbulence

BSE SME Aritas Vinyl's market entry meets early turbulence

Krystal Integrated Services Q3 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Krystal Integrated Services Q3 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersTata Steel Stock Trading StrategyPersonal Finance