Route Mobile board appoints Seckin Arikan as Chairman

At meeting held on 23 January 2026

The board of Route Mobile at its meeting held on 23 January 2026 has approved the appointment of Seckin Arikan (DIN: 11496476) as Additional (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) Director of the Company and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

The board has accepted the resignation of Mark James Reid as Chairman and Director of the Company.

