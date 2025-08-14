Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.92% to Rs 12.61 croreNet Loss of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.92% to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.6116.15 -22 OPM %-16.730.19 -PBDT-0.160.05 PL PBT-0.42-0.18 -133 NP-0.42-0.18 -133
