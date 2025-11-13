Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 15.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.82% to Rs 29.65 croreNet profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 15.15% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.82% to Rs 29.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.6526.28 13 OPM %3.844.64 -PBDT1.741.52 14 PBT1.351.16 16 NP1.140.99 15
