Royal Orchid Hotels standalone net profit declines 18.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 47.56 croreNet profit of Royal Orchid Hotels declined 18.28% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 47.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales47.5646.59 2 OPM %23.1123.85 -PBDT8.709.96 -13 PBT4.805.79 -17 NP3.624.43 -18
