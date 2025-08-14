Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 224.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 99.55% to Rs 163.93 croreNet profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 224.37% to Rs 19.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 99.55% to Rs 163.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 82.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales163.9382.15 100 OPM %14.649.97 -PBDT26.139.41 178 PBT25.018.33 200 NP19.175.91 224
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content