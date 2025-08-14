Raj Television Network reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.84% to Rs 16.57 croreNet profit of Raj Television Network reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.84% to Rs 16.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.5725.43 -35 OPM %8.21-71.18 -PBDT0.72-19.23 LP PBT0.52-19.61 LP NP0.35-16.88 LP
