Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys collaborates with AWS to drive enterprise adoption of Gen-AI

Infosys collaborates with AWS to drive enterprise adoption of Gen-AI

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Infosys announced its strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative focuses on combining Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI (gen AI) technologies, and Amazon Q Developer, AWS's generative AI-powered assistant, to enhance Infosys' internal operations and drive innovation for customers across sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods.

Infosys is harnessing the power of Infosys Topaz to drive AI-powered transformations across key functions, such as software development, HR, recruitment, sales, and vendor management. For example, in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), the integration of Infosys Topaz with Amazon Q Developer enables automated documentation and provides tailored support for tasks like code generation, debugging, testing, and legacy code modernization, significantly enhancing workflow efficiency and accuracy. Through its collaboration with AWS, Infosys integrates advanced AI capabilities to streamline complex tasks, accelerate project timelines, and enhance employee experiences while driving productivity.

 

Infosys is also leveraging AWS generative AI services to deliver cutting-edge solutions across industries. These include advanced end-user engagement capabilities for sports and entertainment, powered by Infosys Topaz and Amazon Bedrock, enabling dynamic, real-time personalized experiences to enhance engagement for millions of fans worldwide.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty trades below 26,150 mark; IT shares rally for 2nd day

Nifty trades below 26,150 mark; IT shares rally for 2nd day

CMS Info Systems climbs on Rs 1,000 crore SBI ATM contract win

CMS Info Systems climbs on Rs 1,000 crore SBI ATM contract win

Royal Orchid Hotels inks Regenta Suites & Residences in Jaipur

Royal Orchid Hotels inks Regenta Suites & Residences in Jaipur

CMS Info Systems secures 10-year contract of Rs 1,000 cr from State Bank of India

CMS Info Systems secures 10-year contract of Rs 1,000 cr from State Bank of India

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - Adani Ecogen Seven

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - Adani Ecogen Seven

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestActive vs Passive Multi-Asset FundsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon