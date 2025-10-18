Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 6.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 6.04% to Rs 18521.48 crore

Net profit of Bank of India rose 6.42% to Rs 2576.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2421.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.04% to Rs 18521.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17465.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income18521.4817465.81 6 OPM %73.8268.76 -PBDT3360.823138.36 7 PBT3360.823138.36 7 NP2576.692421.29 6

