Board of Garden Reach Shipbuilders& Engineers recommends Second Interim dividend

Board of Garden Reach Shipbuilders& Engineers recommends Second Interim dividend

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Of Rs 7.15 per share

Garden Reach Shipbuilders& Engineers announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28 January 2026, inter alia, have recommended the Second Interim dividend of Rs 7.15 per equity Share (i.e. 71.5%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

