MIC Electronics receives LoA worth Rs 114 cr from Govt. of Chhattisgarh

MIC Electronics has received a Letter of Acceptance from Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran, Raipur (Govt. of Chhattisgarh) for Designing, Engineering, Supply, Construction, Testing, Commissioning, AMC and Operation & Maintenance of Infrastructure works at common facility centre in sector 22 Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, Raipur for an amount of Rs. 114.10 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News