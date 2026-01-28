MIC Electronics receives LoA worth Rs 114 cr from Govt. of Chhattisgarh
MIC Electronics has received a Letter of Acceptance from Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran, Raipur (Govt. of Chhattisgarh) for Designing, Engineering, Supply, Construction, Testing, Commissioning, AMC and Operation & Maintenance of Infrastructure works at common facility centre in sector 22 Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, Raipur for an amount of Rs. 114.10 crore.
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 5:52 PM IST