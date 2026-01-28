ACC posts PAT of Rs 404 crore in Q3; clocks cement sales volume of 11.3 million tonnes

ACC has reported a net profit of Rs 404 crore in Q3 FY26, which is lower by 63% as compared with the PAT of Rs 1,092 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operation rose by 8.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,483 crore in Q3 FY26.

Cement sales volumes added up to 11.3 million tonnes (up 15% YoY) and that of Ready-Mix Concrete aggregated to 0.97 million cubic metres (up 36% YoY).

Total expenses increased 19% to Rs 6,114 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 5,144 crore a year ago, led by higher power and fuel costs, freight and forwarding expenses, and depreciation charges.

Operating EBITDA declined 37.3% to Rs 700 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,116 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin for Q3 FY26 was 10.8% as against 18.7% in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 460 crore in Q3 FY26, down by 68.9% from Rs 1,477 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Vinod Bahety, whole-time director & CEO, ACC, said: We have sustained our growth momentum with another strong quarter, delivering our highest ever quarterly volumes.

Higher trade and premium cement sales, alongside continued expansion in RMX, have supported better realizations than industry peers and strengthened our market position in core regions.

We remain focused on resolving specific cost levers as part of our blueprint, particularly power costs, increasing the share of green power, fuel efficiency, improved WHRS and AFR utilization, and tighter logistics costs.

The proposed integration into the One Cement Platform is expected to accelerate both efficiency and growth, enabling deeper synergies across procurement, manufacturing and distribution once statutory approvals are completed.

On the market side, our premium portfolio, led by ACC Gold, continues to deliver superior EBITDA margins, and the increasing share of Trade and Premium is expected to sustain realization advantages.

ACC Limited, a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements and part of the diversified Adani Group, is a building materials and concrete solutions company. The company operates 20 cement manufacturing sites, 117 ready-mix concrete plants, and a nationwide network of channel partners.

The scrip had shed 0.18% to end at Rs 1685.50 on the BSE today.

