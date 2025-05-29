RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 14.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.05% to Rs 345.88 croreNet profit of RPP Infra Projects declined 14.25% to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.05% to Rs 345.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 412.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.14% to Rs 65.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 1439.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1353.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales345.88412.01 -16 1439.431353.41 6 OPM %3.681.15 -6.344.23 - PBDT10.4924.23 -57 95.3794.95 0 PBT8.3819.78 -58 85.7984.27 2 NP11.6713.61 -14 65.2957.20 14
