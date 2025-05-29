Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 0.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 0.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 130.04 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies declined 0.42% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 130.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.49% to Rs 12.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 507.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 485.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales130.04121.50 7 507.19485.47 4 OPM %2.813.99 -3.464.01 - PBDT3.464.20 -18 16.4214.97 10 PBT3.273.97 -18 15.5713.99 11 NP2.352.36 0 12.699.80 29

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

