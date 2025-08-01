RPSG Ventures consolidated net profit declines 18.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.09% to Rs 2971.41 croreNet profit of RPSG Ventures declined 18.46% to Rs 83.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.09% to Rs 2971.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2516.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2971.412516.31 18 OPM %20.2021.94 -PBDT420.15391.28 7 PBT309.99308.36 1 NP83.09101.90 -18
