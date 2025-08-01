Friday, August 01, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPSG Ventures consolidated net profit declines 18.46% in the June 2025 quarter

RPSG Ventures consolidated net profit declines 18.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Sales rise 18.09% to Rs 2971.41 crore

Net profit of RPSG Ventures declined 18.46% to Rs 83.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.09% to Rs 2971.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2516.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2971.412516.31 18 OPM %20.2021.94 -PBDT420.15391.28 7 PBT309.99308.36 1 NP83.09101.90 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

UPL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 13.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 13.69% in the June 2025 quarter

P R Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

P R Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Next Mediaworks reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Next Mediaworks reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 294.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 294.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon