Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 13.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.29% to Rs 527.83 croreNet profit of Safari Industries (India) rose 13.69% to Rs 50.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 527.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 450.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales527.83450.02 17 OPM %15.0214.64 -PBDT82.8871.74 16 PBT65.4457.51 14 NP50.4944.41 14
