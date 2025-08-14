RSD Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.76% to Rs 11.47 croreNet profit of RSD Finance rose 17.57% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 64.76% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.4732.55 -65 OPM %57.8929.06 -PBDT9.6411.01 -12 PBT9.319.06 3 NP6.295.35 18
