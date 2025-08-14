Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 49.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.35% to Rs 586.66 croreNet profit of Veritas (India) declined 49.76% to Rs 24.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 22.35% to Rs 586.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 755.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales586.66755.52 -22 OPM %6.118.51 -PBDT34.0757.27 -41 PBT24.1047.84 -50 NP24.1548.07 -50
