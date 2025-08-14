Palco Metals consolidated net profit declines 90.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.81% to Rs 55.13 croreNet profit of Palco Metals declined 90.78% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.81% to Rs 55.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 59.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales55.1359.80 -8 OPM %2.498.43 -PBDT0.654.07 -84 PBT0.263.82 -93 NP0.262.82 -91
