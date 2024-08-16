RSD Finance consolidated net profit rises 81.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.90% to Rs 32.55 croreNet profit of RSD Finance rose 81.97% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.90% to Rs 32.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales32.5525.45 28 OPM %29.0627.90 -PBDT11.017.55 46 PBT9.064.14 119 NP5.352.94 82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content