RSD Finance consolidated net profit rises 81.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.90% to Rs 32.55 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of RSD Finance rose 81.97% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.90% to Rs 32.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.32.5525.4529.0627.9011.017.559.064.145.352.94