Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 17.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.31% to Rs 110.92 crore

Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 17.53% to Rs 43.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 110.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 94.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.110.9294.5570.4391.0546.5052.7446.3652.5743.6052.87