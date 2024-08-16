Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 17.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.31% to Rs 110.92 croreNet profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 17.53% to Rs 43.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 110.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 94.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales110.9294.55 17 OPM %70.4391.05 -PBDT46.5052.74 -12 PBT46.3652.57 -12 NP43.6052.87 -18
