Vuenow Infratech standalone net profit rises 4222.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vuenow Infratech rose 4222.22% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6868.42% to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.240.1941.3178.955.370.155.190.123.890.09