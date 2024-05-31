RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 89.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.06% to Rs 48.15 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 53.91% to Rs 4.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.00% to Rs 140.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation declined 89.02% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 48.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.48.1545.40140.46143.333.977.205.2711.101.542.828.9116.780.812.225.5813.290.090.824.138.96