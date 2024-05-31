Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 89.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:34 AM IST
Sales rise 6.06% to Rs 48.15 crore
Net profit of RTS Power Corporation declined 89.02% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.06% to Rs 48.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.91% to Rs 4.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.00% to Rs 140.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales48.1545.40 6 140.46143.33 -2 OPM %3.977.20 -5.2711.10 - PBDT1.542.82 -45 8.9116.78 -47 PBT0.812.22 -64 5.5813.29 -58 NP0.090.82 -89 4.138.96 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 61.23% in the December 2023 quarter

GE Power gains after bagging purchase orders from BALCO, NPCIL

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends final dividend

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 24.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Minda Corporation consolidated net profit declines 41.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Inducto Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maruti Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Credent Global Finance consolidated net profit declines 53.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Viceroy Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 121.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon