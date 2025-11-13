Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 24.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.49% to Rs 137.40 croreNet profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 24.62% to Rs 24.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.49% to Rs 137.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 126.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales137.40126.65 8 OPM %22.6121.29 -PBDT35.8029.44 22 PBT32.4426.57 22 NP24.8519.94 25
