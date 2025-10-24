Friday, October 24, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC India Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

PTC India Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Raj Oil Mills Ltd, Arrow Greentech Ltd, EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd and Advance Agrolife Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 October 2025.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd, Arrow Greentech Ltd, EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd and Advance Agrolife Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 October 2025.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd spiked 14.43% to Rs 39.97 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 40.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47621 shares in the past one month.

 

Raj Oil Mills Ltd surged 14.15% to Rs 58.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24649 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13752 shares in the past one month.

Arrow Greentech Ltd soared 11.77% to Rs 616.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1914 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE October 24

Stock Market LIVE: HUL, HDFC Bank drags Sensex 150 pts, Nifty below 25,850; SMIDs in red

Mehul Goswami

Indian-origin man arrested in US for moonlighting, faces 15 years in jail

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs nears $1 bn deal to buy majority stake in Excel Sports

Tata motors

Tata Motors PV slips after S&P Global revises outlook to 'Negative'

Technology, Startups, Space startup, Food delivery

Kerala's climate tech startup gets ₹75 lakh grant from Cochin Shipyard

EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd added 11.29% to Rs 258.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Advance Agrolife Ltd jumped 10.36% to Rs 135.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slides 257 pts; FMCG shares decline

Sensex slides 257 pts; FMCG shares decline

Epack Prefab jumps 29.57% in three days after Q2 profit doubles

Epack Prefab jumps 29.57% in three days after Q2 profit doubles

Crompton Greaves bags Rs 445-cr NREDCAP solar rooftop order in Andhra Pradesh

Crompton Greaves bags Rs 445-cr NREDCAP solar rooftop order in Andhra Pradesh

Stallion India slumps about 23% in five days

Stallion India slumps about 23% in five days

Thyrocare Technologies promoter offloads shares

Thyrocare Technologies promoter offloads shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon