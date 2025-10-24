Friday, October 24, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epack Prefab jumps 29.57% in three days after Q2 profit doubles

Epack Prefab jumps 29.57% in three days after Q2 profit doubles

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Epack Prefab Tech surged 11.65% to Rs 259.20, extending its recent rally.

The stock has jumped 29.57% in three straight sessions, with most gains coming after the company announced its Q2 FY26 results on 22 October 2025.

The companys consolidated net profit more than doubled, rising 104.2% to Rs 29.47 crore, as net sales grew 61.9% year-on-year to Rs 433.94 crore. Profit before tax also soared 104.1% to Rs 39.05 crore, compared with Rs 19.13 crore in the same quarter last year. The companys order book stood at Rs 655.6 crore at the end of H1 FY26.

Epack Prefab Technologies made its market debut on 1 October 2025, listing at Rs 186.10, a discount of 8.77% to its issue price of Rs 204. The companys initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 5.43 crore shares against 1.77 crore shares on offer, translating to a subscription of 3.07 times. The IPO was open for bidding from 24 to 26 September 2025, with a price band of Rs 194-204 per share.

 

Epack Prefab Technologies operates in the pre-fabrication (pre-fab) business, offering end-to-end turnkey solutions that include designing, manufacturing, installation, and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings and pre-fabricated structures in India and overseas. The company also manufactures polystyrene sheets and blocks used across various industries such as construction, packaging, and consumer goods within India.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

