Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,992.20, a premium of 24.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,967.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 97.65 points or 0.39% to 24,967.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.25% to 11.76.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

 

Vishal Mega Mart allots 79.33 lakh equity shares under ESOP

India, Fiji ink seven pacts; to build 100-bed hospital in Suva

RBI governor says Indian economy characterized by robust macroeconomic fundamentals

TCS helps ICICI Lombard achieve DR switchover on AWS Cloud

Avantel gains after securing Rs 3-cr order from DRDO

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

