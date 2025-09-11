Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rushil Decor Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rushil Decor Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sigachi Industries Ltd, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, Swelect Energy Systems Ltd and Greenpanel Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2025.

Rushil Decor Ltd surged 15.57% to Rs 30.58 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Sigachi Industries Ltd soared 15.53% to Rs 36.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd spiked 14.71% to Rs 731.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29246 shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd gained 14.22% to Rs 840.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58843 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6848 shares in the past one month.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd jumped 14.00% to Rs 311.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5852 shares in the past one month.

Adani Ports acquires 100% stake in Dependencia Logistics

Dollar index wobbles near 7-week low ahead of US CPI data

AI to add $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030: FICCI-BCG report

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Market trade near flat line; oil & gas shares jump for 2nd day

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

