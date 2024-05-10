Rushil Decor Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd and Future Consumer Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 May 2024.

Rushil Decor Ltd tumbled 7.23% to Rs 305.9 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8408 shares in the past one month.

Artemis Medicare Services Ltd crashed 6.06% to Rs 181.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 72102 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12226 shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd lost 5.42% to Rs 584.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31893 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35816 shares in the past one month.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd slipped 5.27% to Rs 65.39. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21392 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1071 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 1.14. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 140.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

