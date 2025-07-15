Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.25% to Rs 1.09 croreNet loss of Shree Steel Wire Ropes reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 57.25% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.092.55 -57 OPM %-4.592.75 -PBDT00.11 -100 PBT-0.090.02 PL NP-0.190.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content