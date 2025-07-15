Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 57.25% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net loss of Shree Steel Wire Ropes reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 57.25% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.092.55 -57 OPM %-4.592.75 -PBDT00.11 -100 PBT-0.090.02 PL NP-0.190.03 PL

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

