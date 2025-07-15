Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam has received LOA from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for Contract D2C-02: "Part Design and Construction of viaduct of length 7.298 kms. from Chainage 1202.782 M to Chainage 8501.25 M including seven (07) stations (only platforms) namely Pushp Vihar, Saket District Court, Pushpa Bhawan, Chirag Delhi, GK-1, Andrews Ganj And Lajpat Nagar including Pre-Engineered Building Structure in all stations of Lajpat Nagar to Saket G block corridor of Delhi MRTS Phase-IV Project. The cost of the project is Rs 447.42 crore.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

