RVNL bags Rs 136-cr order from Central Railway

RVNL bags Rs 136-cr order from Central Railway

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway for a project valued at Rs 135.66 crore.

The contract involves the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 132/55 KV Traction Substations, Sectioning Posts (SPs), and Sub-Sectioning Posts (SSPs) for the 2 x 25 KV Traction System (Scott Connected Transformer) on the Bhusaval-Khandwa sections of the Central Railway. This project aims to meet the 3000 MT loading target and will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode.

The total contract value is Rs 135.66 crore and the project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

 

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported 13.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 358.57 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations decreased 2.60% YoY to Rs 4,567.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip slipped 1.70% to Rs 344.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

