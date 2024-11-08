Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 185.90 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.94% to Rs 3643.86 croreNet Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 185.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 179.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.94% to Rs 3643.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3226.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3643.863226.44 13 OPM %9.8310.01 -PBDT159.62160.25 0 PBT-301.38-228.55 -32 NP-185.90-179.15 -4
