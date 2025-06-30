Monday, June 30, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RVNL rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 213 crore railway order

RVNL rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 213 crore railway order

Image

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam rose 1% to Rs 399.20 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for an order worth Rs 213.22 crore from South Central Railway.

The work involves designing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning the upgrade of overhead equipment (OHE) from the current 1x25 kV system to a 2x25 kV AC feeding system. This also includes the necessary feeder and earthing work in the Duvvada to Rajamundry and Samalkot to Kakinada Port sections of the Vijayawada division under South Central Railway.

The contract is worth Rs 213,224,854,662.62 and is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

 

The company reported a 4.05% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 459.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 478.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 4.27% YoY to Rs 6,426.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

