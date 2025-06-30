Monday, June 30, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Insolation Energy rises as subsidiary secures 109.79 MW solar project

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Insolation Energy rose 1.55% to Rs 274.50 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy, received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL).

The LOI is part of the PM-KUSUM Component A scheme, which promotes solar energy for agricultural use.

The contract involves end-to-end responsibilities, right from design and survey to supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of grid-connected solar power plants across 58 locations. It also includes a 25-year commitment for operations and maintenance from the date of commissioning.

These projects will be implemented in RESCO mode, where the developer retains ownership and sells power to the utility. The total capacity of the combined solar projects stands at 109.79 MW. To connect the solar plants to the grid, the company will also build associated 11 KV lines linking to various 33/11 KV substations, along with a remote monitoring system for performance tracking.

 

The contract is expected to be fully executed by the end of Q1 of FY 2026-27 and represents a total investment of around Rs 380 crore.

The levelized tariff for the electricity generated has been finalized at Rs 2.55 per unit for 51 sites, Rs 3.037 per unit for 6 sites, and Rs 3.04 per unit for one site.

Collectively, these plants are projected to generate 17.56 crore units annually, translating to an estimated annual revenue of approximately Rs 45.82 crore.

Jaipur-based Insolation Energy is a leading solar panel manufacturer in India. The company's consolidated net profit surged 60.53% to Rs 64.92 crore while net sales jumped 57.32% to Rs 721.73 crore in H2FY25 over H2FY24.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

