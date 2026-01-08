Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fusion Finance raises Rs 800 cr via rights issue

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

Fusion Finance has successfully completed the receipt of the First and Final Call money on equity shares issued under its Rights Issue, thereby marking the completion of the full payment process for the Rs 800 crore capital raise.

Under the Rights Issue, shareholders were initially allotted partly paid-up equity shares, with the issue price payable in two stages. The balance amount, designated as the First and Final Call, was fixed at Rs 65.50 per share. During the call period, the company received approximately Rs 395.30 crore, representing around 99% of the total amount called.

Following the receipt of the final payment, Fusion Finance has completed all necessary corporate actions to convert the partly paid-up shares into fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each. These fully paid shares are available for trading on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE with effect from 06 January 2026.

 

Prestige Group inks agreement to acquire 16-acres land parcel in Padi, Chennai

Aerolloy Technologies installs Plasma Arc Melting (PAM) furnace at Lucknow plant

Vardhman Special Steels allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Niyogin Fintech posts 91% jump revenue; loan AUM rises to Rs 321 crore

Japan's Nikkei drops 1.63%

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

