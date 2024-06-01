Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 280.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 65.04 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 17.30% to Rs 8.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 397.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 362.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Zeal Aqua rose 280.95% to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 65.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.65.0465.34397.80362.6911.616.275.325.235.982.8415.2413.514.801.2610.258.184.801.268.277.05