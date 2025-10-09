Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy soars after stellar Q1 performance

Saatvik Green Energy soars after stellar Q1 performance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Saatvik Green Energy surged 10% to Rs 551.40 after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the June quarter.

Net profit rose 459% year-on-year to Rs 118.8 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 21.2 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 272% YoY to Rs 915.7 crore from Rs 245.9 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 149.6 crore in Q1 FY26, up 405% from Rs 29.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA soared 346% YoY to Rs 181.1 crore from Rs 40.6 crore in Q1 FY25, while the EBITDA margin improved to 19.77% from 16.5% last year.

 

PAT margin strengthened to 12.98% from 8.64% in the previous year. Return on capital employed (ROCE) also improved significantly to 24.32% from 13.63%.

"These first-quarter results reflect our steady growth momentum, driven by improved operational efficiency, prudent cost optimization, and focused execution across all business verticals," said Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy.

Also Read

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday informed the exchanges that it has received a ‘limited notice to proceed' (LNTP) from NTPC for setting up thermal power plants worth over Rs 15,000 crore.

L&T shares rise 2% after Hydrocarbon Onshore business wins ₹15,000-cr order

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Markets at day's high, Sensex up 240pts, Nifty above 25,130; metal, pharma rally

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani tops Forbes India rich list with $105 billion fortune

In this image posted on Oct 9, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (centre) with Australia PM Anthony Albanese (left) during a meeting, in Canberra, Australia (@rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo)

Confident that ties will grow deeper, stronger: Rajnath meets Australian PM

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

Lupin, Granules: Which pharma stocks to buy, sell amid US tariff flip-flop?

Modules production stood at 685 MW in Q1 FY26, with a high capacity utilization rate of 81.47%. The companys order book remained strong at 4.05 GW as of June 30, 2025. Phase 1 of the 4 GW Odisha facility remains on track for commissioning by Q4 FY26. The debt-equity ratio improved to 1.28 in Q1 FY26 from 1.36 in Q4 FY25, indicating strengthened balance sheet health.

The first quarter performance reflects Saatviks strong operational and financial discipline, delivering robust growth across all key metrics. Revenue and profitability witnessed significant year-on-year improvement, supported by higher capacity utilization, cost efficiencies, and prudent financial management, said Abani Jha, CFO, Saatvik Green Energy. With a solid start to the year, we are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders, he added.

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India-UK reaffirm shared ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030

India-UK reaffirm shared ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030

Oswal Agro Mills drops after CEO Narinder Kumar resigns

Oswal Agro Mills drops after CEO Narinder Kumar resigns

Nasdaq Soars 255 Points as Nvidia Hits Record High; Wall Street Shrugs Off Shutdown

Nasdaq Soars 255 Points as Nvidia Hits Record High; Wall Street Shrugs Off Shutdown

RBI appoints Sanjay Kumar Hansda as new Executive Director

RBI appoints Sanjay Kumar Hansda as new Executive Director

Outward Foreign Direct Investment jumps 70% on monthly basis in Sep-25

Outward Foreign Direct Investment jumps 70% on monthly basis in Sep-25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateCA Final Result DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon