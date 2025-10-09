Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-UK reaffirm shared ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030

India-UK reaffirm shared ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and the Rt. Hon. Peter Kyle, UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, held a bilateral meeting in Mumbai yesterday to chart a renewed course for the India-UK trade and investment partnership. The meeting marked a significant step towards operationalising the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), with both Ministers agreeing to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) to oversee its implementation and delivery.

Both sides underlined their commitment to ensuring swift, coordinated, and results-oriented implementation of the Agreement, aimed at realising its full potential for businesses and consumers in both countries. The Ministers reaffirmed their shared ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030, leveraging the complementarities between the two economies in areas such as advanced manufacturing, digital trade, clean energy, and services.

 

Emphasising the transformative scope of CETA, the Ministers discussed ways to maximise its benefits through regulatory cooperation, addressing non-tariff barriers, and promoting supply chain integration. The highly productive Commerce Secretary and Director General-level meeting set the tone for the Ministerial meeting, which laid a strong foundation for a full day of engaging and forward-looking discussions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oswal Agro Mills drops after CEO Narinder Kumar resigns

Oswal Agro Mills drops after CEO Narinder Kumar resigns

Nasdaq Soars 255 Points as Nvidia Hits Record High; Wall Street Shrugs Off Shutdown

Nasdaq Soars 255 Points as Nvidia Hits Record High; Wall Street Shrugs Off Shutdown

RBI appoints Sanjay Kumar Hansda as new Executive Director

RBI appoints Sanjay Kumar Hansda as new Executive Director

Outward Foreign Direct Investment jumps 70% on monthly basis in Sep-25

Outward Foreign Direct Investment jumps 70% on monthly basis in Sep-25

Volumes spurt at G R Infraprojects Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at G R Infraprojects Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateCA Final Result DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon