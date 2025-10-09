Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI appoints Sanjay Kumar Hansda as new Executive Director

RBI appoints Sanjay Kumar Hansda as new Executive Director

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Sanjay Kumar Hansda as Executive Director (ED) with effect from March 03, 2025. Hansda reported back to the Bank on October 06, 2025, on completion of his deputation as Senior Advisor to ED (India), International Monetary Fund (IMF). Prior to being promoted as ED, he was serving as Adviser, Department of Economic and Policy Research. He also served as Adviser, Monetary Policy Department, and as Officer-in-Charge/Director, Internal Debt Management Department. He had a stint as Analyst (financial stability), Bank of England, on a secondment from the RBI.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

