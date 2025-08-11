Monday, August 11, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2025.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2025.

PG Electroplast Ltd tumbled 14.14% to Rs 505.75 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 33.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd lost 9.54% to Rs 2867.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3564 shares in the past one month.

Prakash Industries Ltd crashed 8.60% to Rs 161.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

mutual fund, SIP, systematic investment plans

Equity mutual fund inflows surges 81% to ₹42,702 crore in July, says AMFI

Top 10 speech ideas to celebrate Independence Day 2025

Independence Day 2025: Top 10 speech ideas to celebrate the special day

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman introduces revised Income Tax Bill-2025 in Parliament

workers, indian factory

Trump's 50% tariffs forcing Indian banks to scrutinise exporters' loans

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 650 pts; Nifty atop 24,550; Adani Ent up 5%, Eternal 3%

Indigo Paints Ltd dropped 6.80% to Rs 1078. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3106 shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd slipped 6.05% to Rs 6919. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16236 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dr Reddy's Lab receives EIR from USFDA for Telangana API facility

Dr Reddy's Lab receives EIR from USFDA for Telangana API facility

Sharika Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sharika Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Barometers trade higher; auto shares climb

Barometers trade higher; auto shares climb

Ipca Labs Q1 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 233 cr

Ipca Labs Q1 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 233 cr

Volumes spurt at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Doms Industries Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon