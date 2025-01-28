Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sadhna Broadcast reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sadhna Broadcast reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.39 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 95.10% to Rs 3.98 crore

Net profit of Sadhna Broadcast reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 95.10% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.982.04 95 OPM %47.24-83.82 -PBDT1.94-1.69 LP PBT1.83-1.79 LP NP1.39-1.79 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

