Sagar Cements Q3 net loss widens to Rs 64 cr

Sagar Cements Q3 net loss widens to Rs 64 cr

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Sagar Cements reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 64.10 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with net loss of Rs 54.45 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 4.72% YoY to Rs 590.54 crore in Q3 December 2025.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 73.83 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 64.23 crore in Q3 FY25.

Operating EBITDA remained flat at Rs 37.67 crore in Q3 FY26, while the operating EBITDA margin declined to 4% from 7% in Q3 FY25.

In Q3 FY26, sales volume jumped 2% to 10,23,289 MT compared with 10,04,397 MT recorded in Q3 FY25.

 

As on 31 December 2025, the companys net debt stood at Rs 1,54,435 crore.

Sreekanth Reddy, Joint managing director, Sagar Cement, said, Our performance for the quarter was largely in line with our expectations. Demand remained soft during the firsthalf, impacted by the extended monsoon and the festive season, but witnessed a gradual improvement towards theend of the quarter. Pricing also remained benign across most of our key markets. That said, we believe we will endthe fiscal on a positive note with overall volumes of around 6 million MT, supported by a pickup in demand and animproving pricing trend.

Furthermore, we are working towards improving efficiencies and profitability through various cost initiatives, including WHRS and solar capacity additions, lead distance optimization, and plant upgrades. Additionally, weexpect improving cash flows and planned land monetization to support prudent growth going forward. On the capacity expansion front, our projects at Andhra Cements and Jeerabad are progressing as per plan. Theconstruction of the 6-stage preheater at the Dachepalli plant of Andhra Cements has been successfully completedand was recently commissioned.

The 4.35 MW WHR project at the Gudipadu unit is expected to be commissioned bythe end of FY26. We also expect to commission expansion of the Jeerabad capacity from 1.0 MTPA to 1.5 MTPA byearly part of Q1 FY27 and the cement capacity at Dachepalli by August 2026. Going ahead, we remain committed to delivering sustainable and profitable growth by strengthening operationalexcellence, deepening our regional presence, and increasing the use of renewable energy across our manufacturingfootprint.

Sagar Cements is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling cement.

Shares of Sagar Cements rose 1.04% to Rs 189 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

