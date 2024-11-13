Sintercom India standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.65% to Rs 20.91 croreNet profit of Sintercom India declined 53.85% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 20.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales20.9121.93 -5 OPM %16.4516.32 -PBDT2.332.58 -10 PBT0.280.44 -36 NP0.120.26 -54
